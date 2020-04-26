WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — TitleOne, a leading full-service title and settlement services provider, and subsidiary of Realogy Title Group LLC, today announced the acquisition of Payette County Title and Escrow, LLC, which operates as both Payette County Title and Escrow and Washington County Title and Escrow in the respective counties. The acquisition gives TitleOne a presence in 18 of Idaho’s 44 counties, representing more than 80% of the state’s population.
Payette County Title and Escrow and Washington County Title and Escrow provide a range of services, including title and escrow closings, long term escrow collections and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges. Joel Scrivner, who served as Vice President of Payette County Title and Escrow, has been appointed Vice President, Western Idaho, with TitleOne and will manage operations in both counties.
Key Facts:
• Payette County Title and Escrow was founded in 2009. Based in Payette, it serves all of Payette County.
• Washington County Title and Escrow was founded in 1912 as O.M. Henry Title and Trust, changing its name to Washington County Title Company in 1921. Based in Weiser, it serves all of Washington County.
• Both companies will operate as TitleOne.
• Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Payette County Title and Escrow, and Washington County Title and Escrow, to the TitleOne family,” said TitleOne President Jason Vickrey. “With deep roots in their communities, these businesses have established a reputation for guiding clients with professionalism, efficiency, and integrity, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing outstanding service to real estate professionals and consumers. Following our expansion into Washington state last month, these acquisitions further strengthen TitleOne’s presence in the Northwest.”
