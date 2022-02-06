SALEM — The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation will meet Feb. 18 via conference call to consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. This meeting is open to the public.
The SACHP meeting will begin at 9 a.m. (PT) to consider nominations to the National Register. Anyone may listen to the meeting and instructions on how to attend will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting.
The meeting agenda includes hearings of one proposed de-listing and three proposed nominations.
For specific hearing times, refer to the online agenda: www.oregonheritage.org (click on “Commissions & Committees” at top of page and look under “State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation”).
The committee will review one proposed de-listing petition: The Sumpter Valley Railway, Middle Fork (John Day River) Spur, Grant County.
The committee will review three proposed nominations: Phoenix Pharmacy, Portland; Sarah Helmick State Park, Monmouth vcty.; Portland Golf Club Clubhouse, Washington County.
This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the Oregon Heritage Plan.
Nominations recommended by the SACHP go to the National Park Service, which maintains the Register under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.
The SACHP is a nine-member governor-appointed citizen commission with credentials in many historic preservation-related fields.
The conference call is accessible to people with disabilities.
Special accommodations for the meeting may be made with at least three days of advance notice by calling (503) 986-0690.
More information about the National Register of Historic Places process is online at www.oregonheritage.org. Click on “National Register” at left of page.
