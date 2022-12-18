Better Business Bureau Offers Tips to Shop Safe this Holiday Season

It probably comes as no surprise that consumers see a surge in sales and too good to be true deals during the holidays, however, the Better Business Bureau urges consumers to watch out for scammers who wish to take advantage of the shopping frenzy this time of year. Experts believe consumers may pay more attention to killer deals this year as we enter a new season of economic uncertainty.



Rebecca Barr is Boise Marketplace Manager of the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, serving the Snake River Region from Ontario to Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, visit bbb.org or call (800) 218-1001.

