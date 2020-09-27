BOISE
Renee Bade, program supervisor of Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, was named 2020 Outstanding Commission Executive Director of the year Thursday at a virtual awards ceremony held by America’s Service Commissions at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Awards.
￼The awards program is held each year to recognize the leadership and accomplishments of state service commissions and their commissioners, staff, service programs and legislative champions from across the United States and its territories. The event was celebrated virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bade was nominated by one of her staff, who writes, “When I think of a true public servant, I think of Renee Bade.”
Community service has been a large part of Renee’s life from an early age. She began volunteering in Head Start classrooms at age 8, and is now community service chair for the Boise Centennial Rotary Club and former chair of the Boise Young Professionals.
Bade’s collaborations with local partners such as the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Human Rights Commission, Southwest Idaho Directors of Volunteer Services, United Way and Idaho State Broadcasting Association have been instrumental in meeting Idaho’s service needs.
Because of her efforts, Bade and Serve Idaho were also able to host the 2019 ASC National Service Regional Training Conference in Boise for the first time, and she continues to help other state service commissions.
“It’s an honor to recognize Renee Bade for her innovation and dedication to strengthening service and volunteering in Idaho, especially at this critical juncture in our nation’s history,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America’s Service Commissions. “We are grateful for Renee’s tireless work to meet the moment through service, in spite of a global pandemic and greater challenges than we ever could have imagined a year ago.”
