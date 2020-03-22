MALHEUR COUNTY — Very soon, small businesses within the entire state of Oregon will be eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans (EIDL) directly from the Small Business Administration. This is a self-application process, but Greg Smith, economic director for Malheur County can answer questions and also recommends business owners reach out to the Treasure Valley Community College Small Business Development Center. The SBA has streamlined the process and, in most cases, the amount of required supplementary documentation has been minimized.
There are businesses which are ineligible to apply including: farming operations (except aquaculture), religious or gambling entities, and charitable organizations. Other private non-profits may be eligible although the process will take longer, SBA officials have stated. Owners who are delinquent on child support, owe money to the IRS without a payment plan on which they are current, or who are not making required student loan payments are also ineligible.
The website address is: disasterloansba.gov. It is highly recommended that applications be made electronically through the website, but business owners may choose to mail or fax an application, although it is not advisable. Please note: SBA officials recommend visiting the website often for updates and to see when Oregon becomes officially eligible. We have been assured this will be happening quickly.
SBA processes loan applications as they are received and owners are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible.
Smith says, “ because the website is seeing such a tremendous volume of traffic, at times the site might be down. I encourage people to visit off and during non-peak times.”
