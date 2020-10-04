NAMPA
Nampa-based Saltzer Health, a leading physician group in the Treasure Valley, is joining Intermountain Healthcare, a nonprofit regional health system. Saltzer Health has been owned by Ball Ventures Ahlquist, a commercial development and strategic capital investment joint venture, since early 2019. The arrangement reached between Intermountain and BVA was expected to be finalized Oct. 1.
Saltzer Health employs nearly 80 physicians and advanced practice providers serving 102,000 patients annually at eight locations in Canyon and Ada counties, and provides primary, specialty, and urgent care services. It has two clinics and a medical office complex under construction that are scheduled to open in the next few months. Intermountain employs about 2,500 physicians and advanced practice providers in Idaho, Utah and Nevada at its 215 clinics and 24 hospitals.
In Idaho, Intermountain’s service area includes a hospital and clinics in Burley. SelectHealth, the insurance arm of Intermountain, has been offering health insurance in the Treasure Valley since 2012 and currently serves more than 104,000 Idaho residents across the state.
“We’re excited to join together with Saltzer Health,” says Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain president and CEO. “Both organizations are like-minded and share a commitment to keeping people well and providing the communities we serve with high-quality, value-based care. We’ll bring together unique strengths to provide extraordinary health services to patients.”
“Intermountain and Saltzer Health desire the same thing — to provide great access to the highest quality care at an affordable cost,” says Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health.
“This association with Intermountain will enable Saltzer Health to better serve patients throughout our community,” says John Kaiser, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of Saltzer Health. “Intermountain has an excellent reputation for clinical excellence and health equity.”
“This is great news for Saltzer Health and the residents of the Treasure Valley,” said Tommy Ahlquist, MD, co-owner of BVA and Saltzer Health. “The acquisition will enable Saltzer Health to align with an outstanding organization committed to value-based care and innovation.”
“We are so proud of the hard work of the Saltzer Health team and foresee an extraordinary future in partnership with Intermountain,” said Cortney Liddiard, CEO of Ball Ventures and co-owner of BVA. “The goal remains to make a difference by providing access to affordable healthcare.”
Saltzer Health providers will continue serving patients as they do now, working collaboratively with Idaho hospitals, physicians, and health insurance plans.
Intermountain recently was highly rated nationally as a healthcare leader for quality, value, and innovation. In 2019, the organization was included among the top places to work in healthcare, and Fortune magazine ranked Dr. Harrison, Intermountain’s CEO, as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more info about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.
Saltzer Medical Group was founded by Dr. Joseph Saltzer in 1961. In 2019, co-owners Tommy Ahlquist (BVA CEO) and Cortney Liddard, CEO of Ball Ventures, acquired Saltzer Medical Group and co-founded Saltzer Health. Saltzer Health provides quality health care in Idaho’s Treasure Valley with a focus on transparency and affordability with providers who patients come to know and trust.
