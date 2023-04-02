BOISE — Among female leaders receiving awards for being outstanding in their respective fields on April 5 is the Dina Ellwanger, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario.
The WCA will celebrate 30 years of highlighting female leaders during their Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) awards luncheon on Wednesday at the Boise Centre on the Grove.
Ellwanger said there was a sense of honor in receiving the award.
“An honor of uniqueness as it is not a recognition of one’s specific profession but more of a recognition as a female leader,” Ellawanger wrote in an email to the Argus on Friday. “Even though it may be easier to recognize the success one has in their expertise, being a TWIN is an understanding that leaders and success come from various industries. Being part of this year’s amazing group of females is truly a tribute to recognition and pride. Pride that accompanies honor for what I do every day.”
The luncheon will keep in line with its three-decade tradition of “honoring talented women who while serving as leaders in their industry have also made an incredible impact on our community,” said Bea Black, WCA CEO, in a news release on Thursday. “It’s especially exciting this year to have some of the original honorees in attendance, able to celebrate this anniversary with us.”
Ellwanger is one of 45 new TWIN’s this year, which will bring the total to 1,281 honorees being recognized over the past 30 years.
“We are grateful to these businesses and organizations that have contributed over $2.9 million to the WCA to support our mission of providing safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault,” the release states.
For more information about the WCA, which provides safety, healing, and freedom from domestic abuse and sexual assault, visit website www.wcaboise.org.
