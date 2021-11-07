Onion harvest operations continue in a nearby field along Clark Boulevard as farmers fight weather to get the crops in. Grant Kitamura, with Baker and Murakami Produce, said the Idaho-Oregon growers had more than 80 percent of their crop harvested when cold temperatures hit, and are leaving the onions in the field until the onions “heal” from the freezing temperatures. “Quality should be good when the cells in the onions heal,” he said.
SAIF’s annual farm safety sessions are heading online this year — at least to start.
SAIF has put on the free seminars for more than 25 years, helping Oregon’s farm owners, managers, and workers stay safe in one of the most hazardous industries.
“We hope we can hold in-person seminars at the beginning of 2022, depending on the state of the pandemic,” said Courtney Merriott, senior safety management consultant at SAIF and presenter for the webinars. “If we’re able to, we’ll offer them in cities and towns throughout Oregon, in English and Spanish.”
SAIF will hold webinars focusing on four topics, split over two days. On Nov. 16, the session will focus on communication skills and fire prevention. On Nov. 17, topics include “ag hacks” and how to manage the aftermath of a serious injury. Both webinars will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and are free to anyone – they don’t have to be insured by SAIF.
Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar, or watch the webinars, will meet OSHA's instructional requirement. It is one of four requirements that exempt small agricultural operations from random OSHA inspections.
Three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing education credits will be offered if approved by the Landscape Contractors Board. Four producer continuing education credit hours have been approved by the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
