Realtor association names Fruitland Realtor Melanie Davidson-Hickey for 2020 award

FRUITLAND
The Four Rivers Association of Realtors announces Fruitland Realtor Melanie Davidson-Hickey as its 2020 Realtor of the Year.
This year was different in every way, so the organization approached its selection process differently.
“In years past, we have followed the criteria as set forth by the Idaho Realtors, which weighs heavily on leadership within the Realtor Association and community outreach,” reads a news release. “While that is a good standard, we decided to shake it up a little and asked our members to submit names of agents who exemplify the Realtor Code of Ethics.”
Members were challenged to submit names of agents “who are a pleasure to work with based on their values as they demonstrate themselves in honesty, fairness, transparency, and spirit of teamwork in getting the job done,” reads the release.
Davidson-Hickey is the Designated Broker of Two Rivers Real Estate Co., located in Weiser. She has been a licensed Real Estate agent for 12 years, achieving her Associate Broker license in 2017. In 2019, Davidson-Hickey started her own company, where she offers property management and real estate sales.
