PAYETTE — Signature Healthcare at Home, a Payette-based provider of Primary Care, Home Health, and Hospice, announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2022 Customer Experience Award. The information was in a news release sent on Oct. 5.
Qualifying for the award in the categories of Home Health and Hospice, Signature Healthcare at Home displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Brandy Batty, Payette office administrator, describes receiving the award as an honor, stating that “our team strives to provide each patient with top notch, specialized care and quality outcomes.”
Throughout its 32-year history of serving the community, the business has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every patient and family are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate the business in specific categories.
Every month, the home health and hospice provider has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the patient’s and family’s needs and make improvements when necessary.
Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that the provider has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each patient and family’s experience.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.