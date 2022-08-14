Owners of Morgan Ranches ready to move on

David and Ann Rutan, who have owned Morgan Ranches for more than 20 years, have made the decision to move on.

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Morgan Ranches is recognized as a first-class cattle and hunting ranch, covering more than 10,800 acres in two states. Specifically, it is in Owyhee County, Idaho, and Malheur County.

David Rutan had worked for the previous owners, Walt and Grace Morgan, in the 1980’s before taking the ranch over in 2001. He and his wife, Ann Rutan, along with their family have operated the Idaho property for over 20 years now, as well as adding the Oregon ranch to their operation. Recently, they have put it up for sale, saying it was time to make changes and move on.



