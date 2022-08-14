Owners of Morgan Ranches ready to move on

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Morgan Ranches is recognized as a first-class cattle and hunting ranch, covering more than 10,800 acres in two states. Specifically, it is in Owyhee County, Idaho, and Malheur County.
David Rutan had worked for the previous owners, Walt and Grace Morgan, in the 1980’s before taking the ranch over in 2001. He and his wife, Ann Rutan, along with their family have operated the Idaho property for over 20 years now, as well as adding the Oregon ranch to their operation. Recently, they have put it up for sale, saying it was time to make changes and move on.
“Ranches come up for sale for different reasons,” said David.
With its expansive and varied terrain, including over 3,000 feet in elevation change and scenic landscape, Morgan Ranches supports an award-winning cattle operation and is also home to trophy big-game and waterfowl hunting.
“You’ve got varied scenery from desert to high mountain, so it makes it a unique place. It’s a pretty nice spot to be,” David said.
The Idaho ranch, comprising just over 5,700 acres, sits in the Owyhee Mountain Range. The irrigated ground in the low country supports both hay production and spring and fall grazing. The meadows of the high country, and the cooler temperatures make for excellent summer grazing and elk hunting in the fall. Abundant hunting opportunities include mule deer, antelope, and mountain lion populations.
At 5,100 acres, the Oregon ranch includes land irrigated with water from Crooked Creek that produces about 5 tons of hay per acre in three cuts, with the fourth left for the first arrival of cows in October. Mule deer, ducks, geese, and a host of other animals frequent this dry, desert climate.
Morgan Ranches normally supports about 700 Angus cows, plus bulls and replacements, and has efficiently designed cattle working facilities.
The Rutans are proud of the quality of the beef they raise, with no antibiotics, ionophores or hormones. In 2020, Morgan Ranches earned the 2020 Certified Angus Beef “Commercial Commitment to Excellence” award.
“With the improvements in our irrigation system, we’ve been able to grow plenty of hay to support the cows and have still been able to sell hay,” David added.
“We use grass feeding in a timely manner, starting in spring in the low country and then move on to the higher elevations where it’s cooler and the cows do better,” he said. “They come back down in the fall to the warmer climate. We’ve been able to make a really good product and deliver our animals to the feed lot where they become prime beef.”
The property is connected and extended by over 30,000 leased acres that provide year-round grazing, ample water and recreation. It also includes two homes on the Oregon ranch and three in Idaho, and over five miles of Jordan Creek frontage with water rights.
Driven by passion
More than just a business, the Rutans have a passion for raising cattle.
“I guess you have to be driven by something and have a passion for what you’re doing,” David said. “You have to believe you’re put here for a reason. I was put here to raise food for people.”
David hopes whoever purchases the property maintains it as a working cattle ranch. “This ranch has been a benefit to the community, so we hope we have set up a good base that someone will continue to operate as is, or even add to it,” he said.
The property is listed by Whitetail Properties Real Estate.
