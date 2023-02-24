Original shark on hit TV show coming to Boise

The "Build Your Authority" workshop March 30-31 at The Grove Hotel features Kevin Harrington from the hit TV show "Shark Tank" and benefits the Boise-based Ride to the Wall Foundation.

BOISE — The original shark on the hit TV show "Shark Tank," Kevin Harrington, is coming to Boise. Current and aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, real estate agents, consultants, and investors in the Boise area will have the opportunity to connect with Harrington and several successful business executives in what organizers are calling the premier leadership event of the year.

The "Build Your Authority" workshop is scheduled for March 30-31 at The Grove Hotel in Boise with proceeds benefitting the Boise-based Ride to the Wall Foundation to build veteran housing in Idaho. Rock music legend and hometown hero Paul Revere of Paul Revere & the Raiders and local businessman Larry Leasure founded the nonprofit in 2000 to assist homeless and at-risk veterans across America.



