Original shark on hit TV show coming to Boise

BOISE — The original shark on the hit TV show "Shark Tank," Kevin Harrington, is coming to Boise. Current and aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, real estate agents, consultants, and investors in the Boise area will have the opportunity to connect with Harrington and several successful business executives in what organizers are calling the premier leadership event of the year.
The "Build Your Authority" workshop is scheduled for March 30-31 at The Grove Hotel in Boise with proceeds benefitting the Boise-based Ride to the Wall Foundation to build veteran housing in Idaho. Rock music legend and hometown hero Paul Revere of Paul Revere & the Raiders and local businessman Larry Leasure founded the nonprofit in 2000 to assist homeless and at-risk veterans across America.
The event is hosted by local businessman Aaron Gross of Gross Ventures and 6 Degrees Management LLC, a minority- and woman-owned business in Boise, in collaboration with PMG Global. Earlier this month PMG Global announced it has partnered with 6 Degrees CEO Roma Newton as event director to shore up its event marketing and management capabilities.
The two-day event will feature presentations from Harrington, Darren Prince, and Brandon T. Adams. Participants will learn how to build their authority and influence in today's economy.
"The world has changed and so must you," Harrington said. "If you want to level up, achieve your full potential, and build your business, you need to attend this workshop."
Organizers are staging a dinner March 30 followed by the workshop March 31. VIP guest packages include two dinner tickets and one workshop ticket for $499. Tickets for the workshop cost $199 each. Purchase tickets online at https://6dmgmt.com/workshop
The "Build Your Authority" workshop is a major effort to kickstart fundraising to build a Paul Revere Village in Idaho, where the Ride to the Wall Foundation will provide housing for some of Idaho's veterans.
About PMG Global
PMG Global is the collaboration of Darren Prince and Kevin Harrington. Prince is the founder and CEO of Prince Marketing Group and is known as the sports and celebrity agent to some of the most iconic stars of all time, such as Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Chevy Chase, and many others. He is the best-selling author of "Aiming High" and a global advocate for addiction recovery.
An original Shark on the hit TV show "Shark Tank," Harrington is a Fortune 100 investor, philanthropist, author, inventor of the infomercial, and one of the principal pioneers of the "As Seen on TV" industry. He has generated over $5 billion in transactions.
Meanwhile, Brandon T. Adams is a two-times Emmy Award-winning producer, TV host, entrepreneur, author, and media expert. He is the founder of Accelerated Media Group which produces commercials, social media content, and TV shows that inspire and motivate others.
PMG is a one-stop shop for celebrity talent-buying needs. The agency prides itself on being able to match and secure celebrities for product endorsements, commercials, social media influencer campaigns, and keynote speaking engagements.
About 6 Degrees Management LLC
6 Degrees Management LLC, a minority and woman-owned business based in Boise, Idaho, is a connoisseur brand promotion and talent management agency. Founder and CEO Roma Newton has over 20 years of experience in public relations, events management, fundraising, and cause-related marketing. She is also the creator of National Inner Beauty Day, an annual event observed on Oct. 7 that celebrates inner beauty and self-worth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.