Oregon is doing better than many states when it comes to electrifying transportation, but could do more, according to a new report.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy has taken a comprehensive look at states' policies for deploying electric vehicles, and ranks Oregon ninth in the nation.

The group's Director of State Policy, Bryan Howard, said it could improve in a few key areas.

"Oregon missed points on incentives for commercial vehicles, like bus and delivery trucks," said Howard, "pointing to an area where executive and legislative branches could set new policies."

Howard said one bright spot for the state is Oregon's building codes, ensuring buildings are wired for vehicle charging.

Still, the report gives Oregon 47 points out of 100. California was the only state to score more than 90 points.

Howard said it's a good sign that Oregon has adopted California's zero-emission vehicles program, which requires passenger-car manufacturers to phase in a growing number of zero-emission vehicles over the next few years.

He added this provides incentives for automakers to move in that direction.

"Those market signals are continuing to grow," said Howard. "And it bodes well that a strong, supportive state backdrop allows the vehicle manufacturers to feel comfortable that that transition is going to continue, and is going to be supported by state policy."

The transportation sector is the biggest source of greenhouse gases in the country. Howard said along with mitigating the effects of climate change, the move to reduce emissions has an important impact on people's health.

"Improving air quality, reducing pollution near major transportation corridors," said Howard, "those are important quality-of-life issues that obviously have huge impacts beyond just global climate change."

