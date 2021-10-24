The Oregon Department of Agriculture is recruiting volunteers for temporary commissioners for the new Oregon Hemp Commission. The seven temporary Oregon Hemp Commissioners will consist of: • 5 growers/producers • 1 processor/first purchaser • 1 public member. If you are interested, please fill out the Hemp Commission application form at
. The deadline for applications is November 23. The temporary commissioners, who will be appointed by the ODA director in December, will hold their first meeting after January 1, 2022. Their decisions will shape the Hemp Commission. The commissioners will set the assessment rate and determine the methods for assessing hemp grown and processed in Oregon. The temporary commissioners will also make decisions related to the set up and management of the commission’s office. To qualify to be considered: • All applicants must be U.S. citizens and Oregon residents; • Growers must have grown hemp under an ODA license or registration for at least three years preceding appointment (since 2018); • Processors must have processed hemp under an ODA license or registration for at least three years preceding appointment; • Public member cannot be associated with growing or processing hemp.
