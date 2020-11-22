ONTARIO
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday launched a campaign to support small businesses around the state, in cooperation with Travel Oregon and Business Oregon, two agencies that deal with economic development.
The entities are collaborating to carry out the campaign, dubbed Give the Gift of Oregon, which runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“The project aims to inspire Oregonians to keep it local and support their favorite businesses as they check off holiday gift lists,” the release reads.
“Oregonians will be able to find featured business across the state, along with gift ideas on traveloregon.com/giftoforegon. Oregon Wines are highlighted in the campaign and the Built Oregon narketplace, which promotes products made in Oregon.
“Oregon’s business are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and I am encouraging all Oregonians to shop locally this holiday season,” said Brown. “Strengthening our economy begins here at home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.