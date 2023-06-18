Chamber of Commerce Ontario Chamber issues call for nonprofits to register Submitted information Jun 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — Nonprofit organizations in Ontario are asked to register with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce regardless of membership.The goal is to make people aware of your group and the services available to them.The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has recently installed CC-Assist, a website that lists businesses, organizations and community events for the public to access.Nonprofits are encouraged to contact the chamber with information about their groups.To register with the chamber email ceo@ontariochamber.com, drop by the office at 251 S.W. Ninth St. or phone (541) 889-8012. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Politics Internet Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular ODOT plans to open U.S. Hwy. 20 in eastern Oregon to single lane travel June 14 Drug bust includes fentanyl pills Citizens sound alarm over ‘busloads of illegals’ Debris slide downs power lines, closes U.S. Highway 20 near Juntura; Travelers advised to find alternate route from Vale to Burns Petitioners seek repeal of Greater Idaho meetings in Malheur County Officials ready to break ground on future softball complex 3 cities gear up to adopt ordinances related to homeless camping this week Sarah Wondra pre-trial for local gun charges moved to July 6 What to know about Ontario's plan for camping on public property New engine rolls into firehouse
