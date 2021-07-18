ONTARIO — Monday was a big day for Friends of the Owyhee, a local nonprofit. The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its normal Monday luncheon at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, at which the nonprofit’s programs director Sammy Castonguay spoke about the organization’s youth engagement vision — Outdoors with Youth: Hands-on Earth Education (OwYHEE) — as a solution to “nature-deficit disorder.”
Later on Monday, the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce held red ribbon for the grand opening of the new office, located in the former Ontario Aquatic Center.
“With around twenty friends, family members, board members, supporters, and staff, we held a short ceremony before the ribbon-cutting,” said Tim Davis, executive director and founder of the grassroots group.
The ceremony included a moment of silence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a land acknowledgment recognizing this region as the ancestral territory of the Northern Paiute and Shoshone-Bannock peoples. Katalin Plummer, communications coordinator, talked about Friends of the Owyhees’ mission, vision and variety of programs; Andrew Maeda, executive director of recreation for the Ontario Recreation District, provided an overview of the partnership between the rec district and nonprofit. Friends’ Board of Directors Chairwoman Becky Reed, recounted the growth of the organization, highlighting stewardship projects and other exciting contributions to local communities. John Breidenbach, CEO/President of Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, also illustrated the importance of the organization in the community as it relates to the outdoor recreation economy and Eastern Oregon Visitors Association.
Davis talked about about the growth of a simple idea “to get locals out on the Owyhee landscape” into this well-staffed and community-supported non-profit organization. All present waited with anticipation as City Councilor Eddie Melendrez counted down, and Tim used the big scissors to cut the red ribbon. What an exciting moment for FOTO and a milestone for Ontario and its involvement in the booming outdoor recreation industry.
