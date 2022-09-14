Oil and gas leader speaks at Payette Chamber luncheon

Snake River Oil & Gas Co-owner Richard Brown addresses attendees of the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Sept. 6. During this meeting, he explained that the state of Idaho and Payette County are considered by his colleagues to be the ‘final frontier’ in gas exploration.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

PAYETTE — The Payette Chamber of Commerce welcomed Richard Brown, co-owner and manager of Snake River Oil and Gas, as the featured speaker for its September luncheon.

During the luncheon, Brown explained the company’s drilling and mapping procedures and answered questions about how company business is conducted. He sought to emphasize that his company hires local workers as much as possible.



