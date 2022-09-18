ONTARIO — As part of their August board meeting, the Board of Directors and senior leaders of Valley Family Health Care took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for their new clinic. Located at the corner of Fortner Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue in Ontario, the clinic will offer primary medical care and behavioral health services. The new clinic will also have an on-site pharmacy. Currently, the closest pharmacy is almost 2 miles away.

VFHC already serves many people from this part of Ontario, but the proximity to the new River Bend Place complex—as well as many other apartments and homes—will help bring needed services ‘closer to home’ for many in the surrounding neighborhoods. VFHC also looks forward to serving new patients at this location.



