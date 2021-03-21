BOISE – Saint Alphonsus Health System announced on Thursday that President and CEO Odette Bolano has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2021’s Top 25 Women Leaders. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the Feb. 15 print issue of Modern Healthcare and at ModernHealthcare.com/topwomenexecs.
This award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments.
“Honorees of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives. They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic,” said Modern Healthcare editor, Aurora Aguilar.
“I am humbled to receive this distinguished recognition,” said Odette Bolano. “Recognitions like these are a reflection of the dedicated work of our colleagues, physicians, and leaders who have worked tirelessly during one of the most unprecedented times in our history. I am so proud of their commitment to our legacy and mission to be a healing and transforming presence in our communities.”
“Odette is a powerful leader who works tirelessly to improve and transform healthcare at Saint Alphonsus and the states of Idaho and Oregon. This is a well-deserved honor, and I am fortunate to experience her vision and leadership in action,” said Saint Alphonsus Board Chair Dan Puga.
According to Ben Carter, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Trinity Health, “Odette is an amazing, admired,and inspirational leader, not just as President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, but also as a member of the Trinity Health Ministry Leadership Council. Her voice and influence are felt throughout Trinity. She is a wonderful role model for all leaders, and we are very proud of her being recognized for this award and numerous others.”
Bolano has served as President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus, a 610-bed, five-hospital system serving the Idaho/Oregon region, since September 2018. Earlier this year, she was recognized by the Idaho Business Review as a 2021 Icon honoree.
The IBR recognizes the region’s top trailblazers, change-makers and innovators in a lifetime achievement honor, the Icon award. Last year, the Review also honored Bolano as a CEO of Influence and ranked her Number One in the publication’s Power 25 list of the region’s most influential men and women in healthcare.
In 2020, she also was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the nation’s most influential 50 clinical executives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.