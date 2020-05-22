ONTARIO — Ryan Bailey was recently hired as the assistant to the director at Malheur County Economic Development. He was raised in Stanfield and has deep roots in Eastern Oregon. Ryan attended Eastern Oregon University, where he will be graduating with a bachelor’s in computer science, and a minor in economics. He previously worked at Corwin Company in La Grande as IT/Graphics arts and has taken advantage of multiple internship opportunities with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center.
“I am extremely excited to be starting this position and eager to meet the incredible people throughout the county,” Bailey said.
Greg Smith, Director of Economic Development for Malheur County said, “We are very pleased to add Ryan to our economic development team. His ability to connect with people, his background, and educational experience will be strong assets as we work together to keep Malheur County’s economy strong and vibrant.”
Smith added, “There will be new challenges as the economy reopens and we stand ready to assist and lead. We encourage entrepreneurs, existing business owners, and those considering relocating to Malheur County to contact us today.”
The Malheur Economic Development team can be reached by calling 541-889-6216 or malheurcountyedc@gmail.com.
