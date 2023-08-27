New Plymouth Gets U-Haul Dealer at Floating Island Fabrication

Floating Island Fabrication at 116 Maple Street in New Plymouth is now signed on as a U-Haul dealer. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

NEW PLYMOUTH — U-Haul Co. of Idaho, Inc. is pleased to announce that Floating Island Fabrication signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the New Plymouth community. 

Floating Island Fabrication at 116 Maple St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. 



