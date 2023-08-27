New Plymouth Gets U-Haul Dealer at Floating Island Fabrication

Floating Island Fabrication at 116 Maple Street in New Plymouth is now signed on as a U-Haul dealer. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
Floating Island Fabrication at 116 Maple St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
Floating Island Fabrication partners Xavier Gutierrez and Tyler Kirkland are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Payette County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.
