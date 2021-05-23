New plant nursery now open in Vale

VALE
A few minutes west of Vale, Bryant’s Nursery, a new plant nursery in Malheur County, is set to open for business. Bob and Donna Patterson were slated to welcome their first customers on May 15.
They plan to offer a selection of quality bedding plants, hanging baskets, vegetable starts, and potted plants.
“I have always loved plants and gardening and have dreamed of owning and running a nursery of my own,” said Donna in a news release from Malheur County Economic Development.
She was raised in a nursery family, with the name Bryant’s Nursery dating back to the 1930’s, when
Donna’s grandparents opened their nursery in Santa Cruz, California. This early rendition of Bryant’s Nursery grew to carry over one million plants. The Patterson family has retained one of the greenhouses that her grandparents used for cutting and seeding, which now stands at their property in Vale, and is a cherished keepsake of their family’s history.
Malheur County Economic Development provided free, confidential business advising with Donna over the past several months.
“Greg and the Malheur County Economic Development team provided tremendous support,” she said in the release. “From guidance on how to get my business properly registered, to helping with my online presence, their assistance was invaluable. The website produced by their office exceeded my expectations, and they also walked me through how to setup my Google business page. I can’t thank them enough for the services provided.”
“Donna undoubtedly has the drive and expertise to run a successful nursery, and we were glad to provide business, advising and technical support to help her pursue her passion,” said Greg Smith, Director of Malheur County Economic Development.
