ONTARIO — With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions slowly loosening in Oregon, the question remains of if and when many retailers in Ontario will reopen. The Argus reached out to several of these retailers over the past week. Following are the responses received as of May 29, and all stores listed were still closed as of press time, with one expecting to open on Saturday.
• At Marshalls in Ontario, a recorded telephone message told callers that the store intend to reopen on June 1.
“We are working hard to get our store open, with new health and wellness practices,” it stated.
• In a response through Messenger, Famous Footwear’s corporate office did not have a date for when their Ontario store would reopen. They did, however, indicate their intent to do so.
“Please know that some of our stores have reopened and we are working to reopen the rest as soon and as safely as possible,” it read.
• In their response, Rue21 said its stores’ reopening hinges on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We are monitoring COVID-19 and local government and CDC recommendations every day,” said Rue 21’s corporate office. “We remain committed to keeping you updated on the status of our stores as we navigate these challenging times together.”
