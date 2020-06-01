ONTARIO — After being closed for a little more than two months, Marshall’s in Ontario reopened on Monday to lines of people wanting to shop.

“It’s good,” said Kendra Gertner, of Fruitland, as she was exiting the store. She said the line of people waiting inside to be checked out went all the way to the back of the store.

Practicing social distancing in light of reopening amidst the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, only 81 people were being let in at a time.

The store, which is owned by TJX Companies opened its doors in Ontario in April of 2019, in the center portion of the former Kmart building. The retailer features brand name and designer merchandise in women’s and men’s clothes, along with accessories, home decor items, luggage and other travel essentials.

Maurices’ website says the Ontario store is scheduled to reopen Friday.