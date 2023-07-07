Malhuer County wage average 2nd-lowest in state in 4th quarter of 2022

This map shows the four tiers of average weekly wages in Oregon for the fourth quarter of 2022 and how Malheur County is in the "$949 and lower" category. A closer look shows the average for the county is $886 — the second-lowest in the state.

ONTARIO — Even with minimum wage hikes taking place each year, Malheur County’s average weekly wage was the second-lowest in the state in the fourth quarter of 2022. Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday shows Malheur County’s average is $886, followed by Josephine County at $887 and Curry County at $889. Wheeler County is the lowest of Oregon’s 36 counties at $696 per week.

The remainder of counties in the lowest of the four average weekly wage brackets exceed $900 per week.



