Malhuer County wage average 2nd-lowest in state in 4th quarter of 2022

This map shows the four tiers of average weekly wages in Oregon for the fourth quarter of 2022 and how Malheur County is in the "$949 and lower" category. A closer look shows the average for the county is $886 — the second-lowest in the state.
ONTARIO — Even with minimum wage hikes taking place each year, Malheur County’s average weekly wage was the second-lowest in the state in the fourth quarter of 2022. Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday shows Malheur County’s average is $886, followed by Josephine County at $887 and Curry County at $889. Wheeler County is the lowest of Oregon’s 36 counties at $696 per week.
The remainder of counties in the lowest of the four average weekly wage brackets exceed $900 per week.
The average weekly wage in the U.S. is $1,385.
According to the report, all 29 smaller counties in Oregon — those with employment below 75,000 — had average weekly wages lower than the national average. Of those counties, the highest wage averages were in Gilliam County ($1,350) and Crook County ($1,320). There are only three counties in Oregon — Morrow, Multnomah and Washington — beating the national average.
A county’s average wages are calculated by finding the average wage of workers and number of establishments. Malheur County had 13,017 workers at 1,203 establishments in the fourth quarter of 2022.
When compared to wages in other states in the nation, Oregon saw a 2.1% jump in employment numbers, and a 2.2% drop in its percent change in the fourth quarter from 2021 to 2022 for the average weekly wage.
Nationally, employment increased 2.6% over the year and wages decreased 2.3% over the year.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Oregon’s data landed it in 17th in the nation; however, when compared to the numbers in 2021, it’s ranking based on that percent change is 42nd.
The largest jump in employment in Oregon was in Washington County, which saw a 3.5% over-the-year increase in covered employment. At the same time, the county saw the largest decline, 5%, in average weekly wages.
Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be released near the end of in August with full data to follow by Sept. 6.
