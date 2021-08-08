MALHEUR COUNTY — With the support of Malheur County Economic Development, Debbie Wolfe, a sole proprietor located in Vale, was able to launch her brand-new website, debbiewolfemusic.com which notably features an online store where her work is sold. This is an additional client that Malheur County Economic Development has assisted in the past few months, providing extensive support for their online presence.
Wolfe has been playing piano since the age of 4 and is alsoproficient at playing the organ and French horn. She now teaches piano and French horn lessons, plays the organ for her church, and is the principal horn player in the Treasure Valley Symphony. Wolfe was recently hired as a K-6 music educator at the Vale School District.
“The music you will find on my YouTube channel and website combines my love for solo piano and the French horn. I am particularly drawn to creating timeless hymn and folk song arrangements. Recently, I have begun to compose my own pieces as well,” said Wolfe.
With her new website, she is now able to sell digital downloads of both sheet music and MP3’s.
“I am so thankful that Malheur County’s Economic Development department is able to provide support for taking my small business online,” said Wolfe.
Malheur County Economic Development provides free, confidential business advising, which includes assistance for businesses’ online presence. These services include website development, social media assistance, and the creation and personalization of Google Business Pages. Services are available to all businesses in Malheur County, regardless of their size.
“Our goal is to provide every ounce of support to Malheur County businesses that we can, especially as it relates to the increasingly-important online presence,” said Greg Smith, director of Malheur County Economic Development.
Wolfe’s new website is debbiewolfemusic.com.
