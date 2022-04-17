Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Lifeways recently announced a new president and CEO of the nonprofit which handles treatment for alcoholism, opioid addiction, mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

According to information received from the organization, the board of trustees selected Steve Jensen to fill the vital role for the organization.

Jensen has served at Lifeways for the past 14 years and is very familiar with all aspects of operations and the communities that Lifeways serves.

Having most recently served as Lifeways’ chief financial officer, Jensen brings a wealth of in-depth expertise to this new role.

He looks forward to the new opportunity and remains dedicated to the continuation of moving Lifeways in a positive direction through change and growth.

Jensen’s new role went into effect April 1.



