Dear Editor
To paraphrase The Gentleman from Tocqueville: {Enslaving human beings is a very dangerous business. It is vain and totally useless to expect citizens to elect competent and virtuous representatives to administer a Republic such as the USA after subordinating those persons incessantly to centralized bureaucratic micromanagement of every detail of their lives. It is difficult to conceive that electors who have renounced their constitutional duties of self-governance to succeed in choosing suitable representative leaders.}
The Republic specified in our Constitution requires that every eligible citizen participate in self-governance, each as an individual. Not as a servant doing the bidding of any partisan fanatic or any other person. Article I, sections 2 & 3: ALL Representatives and 1/3 of the Senators shall be chosen every second year. Career politicians tend to favor legislation that enables their continued comfort at the public trough over the public weal.
To succeed in self-governance, we the people must change our lawmakers, both state and federal, regularly — as we do our skivvies — every chance we get, and for the same reason: to prevent bad odors.
Ralph Wilson,
Weiser
