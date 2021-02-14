Following are a few highlights from this week’s Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP) report by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The report includes data through Feb. 7.
• Nationally, more than 1.2 million PPP loans valued at more than $100 billion have been approved this year.
• Approximately 35% of the $284 billion in appropriated PPP funds have been approved as forgivable loans.
• 28% of businesses who have received funding this round are in rural communities.
• In Oregon, more than 15,500 loans valued at more than $1.4 billion have been approved in 2021, a $381 million increase from the previous week.
• The average loan size is $78,000 indicating the smaller, intended businesses are getting PPP loans. In fact, 82% of loans are for $100,000 or under.
• The average First Draw PPP loan is $21,000. Plus, 97% of First Draw PPP loans are to businesses with 10 or fewer employees showing that more small and micro businesses are benefiting from PPP this round.
• Approximately 7 out of 10 of PPP loans in 2021 are Second Draw PPP loans. The average Second Draw PPP loan is $100,000 indicating small businesses in industries who have been hit the hardest – such as accommodation and food services – are benefiting from a second PPP loan, just as the legislation intended. In fact, 18% of PPP loan volume in 2021 is going to accommodation and food services businesses.
• “Since the latest round of PPP funding started on Jan. 11, one third of the $284 billion in funds from the Economic Aid Act have been approved. So far this year, 80% of these forgivable loans have gone to the smallest firms with 10 or fewer employees," SBA Pacific Northwest Acting Regional Administrator Martin Golden said. "By working together with hundreds of lenders and resource partners across the region, the SBA is on course to deliver PPP funding to the smaller businesses and industries that need relief the most, just as the program intended. We continue to reach out to minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses to make sure no business is left behind."
The SBA Portland District and SBA Resource Partners continue to provide informational webinars on all Coronavirus Relief programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.