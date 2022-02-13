Every business venture begins as a concept or idea fueled by a passion. It might be a dream to open a restaurant, an art studio, or a construction company. Having passion is important but should not be the deciding factor when starting or purchasing a business.
Unfortunately, however, many entrepreneurs make the decision to forge ahead without investigating whether the idea is a sound business decision. There are many entrepreneurs who come in to meet with me and say during their first advising session that they have registered their LLC, rented a building, or purchased equipment, all before determining whether the idea will cash flow.
Entrepreneurs need to take a step back, sharpen their pencils, put new batteries in their calculator, and do some math. Passion and enthusiasm must take a back seat, and let math drive the decision.
The underlying question should be, “Will my business idea be profitable?”
When starting the process, one should first look at their personal budget. Really get down to the nitty gritty and define exactly what it takes to save, pay all of the expenses, buy the kids soccer shoes, and make the house payment. Next, start calculating what the business expenses will be. If creating a startup, this can be difficult, but do the research and realistically factor them in.
Bring a group of trusted advisors together to review the numbers to see whether something has been overlooked or needs to be considered. It’s highly recommended to make an appointment with an accountant.
Then, answer these simple questions: How many widgets have to be sold, how many bike repairs made, or houses built during a certain period of time to cover all the costs and pay the business owner? And, most importantly, is this feasible? If not, it may be time to tuck that great idea away.
In short, let the numbers make the decision. Not all great ideas are solid business investments. Ever watch Shark Tank?
People inherently know they should create a business plan, and often focus their time on portions that are easiest and perhaps the most fun. Marketing and thinking about the design of the retail store, the menu for a restaurant, etc., will likely fall into line with the desire to dream, and fuel the passion for starting the business. Marketing, of course, is important but the numbers will determine whether the entrepreneur will be successful or left wondering where their money went.
Certainly, successful entrepreneurs are passionate about what they do. They have innovative ideas, but those are balanced with practicality and good business sense. Their eye is on the bottom line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.