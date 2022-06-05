Unfortunately, many economists and industry leaders are suggesting the possibility of a recession, and now is the time to begin taking steps to help protect your business. An article which appeared in Forbes Magazine discusses a few ways to help your business survive — and thrive — during a possible recession. Even if one does not occur, these measures will assist you in strengthening your company.
It is no surprise the first topic mentioned is getting a grip on your cash flow. The only way to anticipate changes and adjust, is to fully understand your financials. A study by U.S. Bank states that 82% of businesses fail because of cash flow issues. You’ve got to know your numbers and if accounting and bookkeeping are not your strengths, it is incumbent upon you to consult a professional. You can’t afford not to. Also, proactively securing financing can be extremely beneficial. Consider opening a line of credit or obtaining a business credit card which can be used if needed. Of course, it’s not wise to take on unnecessary debt, but these tools can help you weather a storm.
This may seem counterintuitive, as companies are always seeking to grow, but pay special attention to your best customers. These individuals already depend on and trust you. It’s easier, and with fewer outputs, to gain repeat business than invest in expensive advertising to find new customers. In no way am I suggesting that attempts to attract new customers should be abandoned, but sometimes catering to existing customers is overlooked. Think of ways to incentivize your top customers to be ambassadors. Afterall, the most effective advertising is in the form of third-party endorsements.
Spend time considering and developing multiple streams of revenue. Position yourself as an expert in the industry and think of ways to monetize your knowledge and experience. Create a unique identity that separates you from your competition. The article in Forbes mentions an example of a coffee shop which positioned itself as a place specifically intended for parents. It has a special play area for kids, clever names of drinks, and an appealing décor, all of which differ from those of a ‘standard coffee shop’. Chances are, if kids want to go, parents will follow!
Assessing your team and finding ways to keep your best employees happy is more critical now than ever. Flexibility, childcare and safety are at top of their minds. Show them that you care about helping them meet these needs, be fair in your compensation, encourage their input, and you will be surprised at how loyal they will be to you and your company.
In closing, people continue to spend money during a recession. They may very well have less of it, so make every effort to be the business they continue to support and trust.
