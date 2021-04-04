There is no doubt the restaurant industry has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic and as part of the American Recovery Plan, $28.5 billion dollars has been used to establish a “restaurant revitalization fund.”
When it was first announced, business owners were told they needed to obtain a DUNS number and that they had to register in SAMS. However, on March 30, the Small Business Administration announced that neither is the case, and restaurants will not be required to do so.
According to the National Restaurant Association, “eligible businesses may receive a tax-free federal grant (does not have to be repaid) equal to the amount of its pandemic related loss, calculated by subtracting its 2020 gross receipts from its 2019 gross receipts. Those pandemic related revenue losses are reduced by any Paycheck Protection funds received.”
Who is eligible?
• Restaurants
• Food stands
• Food carts
• Caterers
• Saloons, inns, bars, lounges, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, etc.
Applicants must submit a good faith certification that:
• They are applying because of the economic uncertainty and need support to continue operating.
• They have not applied for or received a Shuttered Venue grant for live venues.
Eligible Expenses:
• Payroll and paid sick leave
• Mortgage — principal or interest
• Rent
• Utilities
• Maintenance
• Construction for outdoor seating
• Supplies such as protective equipment and cleaning materials
• Regular food and beverage inventory
• Certain supplier costs
• Any other expenses SBA deems essential to maintaining operations
It’s important to note that $5 billion is available to businesses with gross receipts of $500,000 or less during 2019. The first 21 days once the grant is opened, priority will be given to restaurants owned and operated by women, veterans, or those considered socially or economically disadvantaged.
It is expected this fund’s dollars will be dispersed very quickly and there is no indication as to whether the fund will be replenished. Businesses are encouraged to apply for other Covid related programs including the PPP of which President Biden just extended the deadline from March 31 to May 31. Visit www.sba.gov to apply for the PPP.
In closing, I want to remind all business owners that our economic development and confidential business advising services are available at no-cost to all entrepreneurs and existing business owners throughout Malheur County. We encourage you to contact us with any questions or for further assistance. This includes discussions regarding potential financing opportunities.
We look forward to hearing from you and welcome you to contact us at (541) 889-6216, malheurcountyedc@gmail.com, or 522 S.W. Fourth St., in Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.