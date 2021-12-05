With the end of 2021 nearly upon us, it’s important for business owners to address key items to close out the year. Doing so now will make your tax preparation much easier and can save you money.
Take stock of where your business currently stands financially. Make certain all your bookkeeping entries are up to date and that your bank account and credit card statements are reconciled. This will allow you to create accurate and meaningful financial statements including a balance sheet, income statement (profit and loss), and cash flow statement.
If you haven’t already, get all your receipts in order. Sort them by the type of expense (advertising, equipment, supplies, etc.). Should you ever be selected for an audit, having the receipt readily available will prove to be very helpful and make your auditor happy. Having a digital and hard copy of receipts provides additional back up.
Make sure all of your sales records are complete and accurate.
Collect on unpaid invoices. No doubt you’ve made attempts to do this, but circle back with customers. For some, it is an oversight, and they will pay with another reminder. Others may be facing difficulty but may be amenable to a payment plan. Some accounts may need to be sent to collections, and while agencies keep a portion of the money collected, recouping some money is better than none.
Avoid a serious headache and be sure to back up all of your information. You can store documents digitally with them backed up in the cloud. Printing off hard copies is never a bad idea either.
Resist the urge to disregard or toss those annoying tax preparation planners CPAs generally send out right around Christmas. They will save both you and your accountant effort when the time comes to prepare your tax return. Have the documentation you need to provide accurate information. This will include the above-mentioned credit card and bank statements, all of your receipts and invoices, payroll records, loan documentation, sales records, petty cash information, etc.
Dust off your business plan and, if you don’t have one, consider creating one. Share the information with your management team or key employees so they are clear what your expectations and goals are.
Evaluate your employees by scheduling performance reviews.
Make a marketing plan and conduct a SWOT Analysis assessing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for your business.
Enjoy your accomplishments. Given all the uncertainties and challenges of the past two years, the fact your business is operating, and perhaps even thriving, is something to be proud of.
As Benjamin Franklin said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” Seize the opportunity to open every door for success possible for your business.
