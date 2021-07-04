Most of us heard about the recent ransomware attacks on a major oil pipeline and the world’s largest meat supplier and many directly felt the brunt with supply interruptions and tremendous cost spikes. Each year, hospitals and other critical entities are breached and forced to pay a huge ransom to regain access to their systems. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, in just 2020 the cost of cybercrime was $2.7 billion.
Large corporations are not the only ones at risk from a multitude of security threats and in fact, small businesses can suffer a greater threat because they often lack the security measures their larger counterparts have (hopefully) in place to protect personal and confidential information.
The tactics used are ever changing, but businesses owners should make themselves aware of the latest threats and while IT professionals are expensive, so is the cost of a breach.
It is vital to have appropriate virus and firewall protection in place and another critical task is to make passwords difficult for criminals to obtain. Here are some suggestions from computer experts:
• Never reveal passwords to others.
• Use different passwords for different accounts.
• Make passwords long. Some experts even suggest using a sentence incorporating a phone number which meets the requirements of using upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters.
• At the same time, make the password easy to remember.
• Use multi-factor identification.
According to the Small Business Administration, here are the most basic and common threats:
• Phishing: Phishing emails appear to have been sent from a legitimate entity or an individual known to the recipient. The email asks users to click on a link or open an attachment which contains a malicious code which infects the computer with malware and collects sensitive information. If a person is unsure whether something is legitimate, they should never open it or click on the link.
• Ransomware: This is a type of malware which infects and prohibits access to a computer and its files until a ransom is paid (i.e., the $4.4 million paid by Colonial Pipeline). These threats are most often delivered through phishing emails.
• Viruses: These harmful programs spread from computer to computer and aid cybercriminals in getting access to a computer system.
• Malware: Malware (malicious software) is software intentionally designed to cause damage to a computer, server, client, or computer network. Malware can include viruses and ransomware.
An important article written by Leslie Fair appearing on the Federal Trade Commission’s website states:
As many companies shift to an in-person workplace, they and their employees face the opportunities and challenges of the new, new normal. Here are some tips on maintaining appropriate data security standards as employees return to the workplace.
• Update data inventory. Important business records need to be on the business’s system and not on personal laptops, tablets, or phones belonging to staff members. Confidential information that shouldn’t be in employees’ personal possession needs to be securely removed.
• Don’t forget paperwork and printouts. Have employees printed confidential business documents while they were working from home? Where is that paperwork now – disposed of securely or displayed on the fridge on the reverse of a shopping list or crayon drawing? Make sure security discussions include sensitive documents that were created at home.
• Conduct a security double-check on new platforms and software. To keep the business up and running during the COVID crisis, many companies had to move quickly to adopt new platforms and software, many of which have become indispensable productivity tools. Now is a good time to make sure business owners have configured them to comply with their security standards.
• Consider an in-house security refresher. Some staff members have spent more than a year without locking desk drawers or securing their computers at the end of the workday. Plan supplemental training to reinforce security basics.
In closing, it is vital for companies to have protections in place to protect computer systems as well as confidential employee and client data. Failure to do so can result in catastrophic consequences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.