The Bureau of Labor and Industries has announced the addition of a new, talented staff member. Karlee Rodriguez, BOLI’s employer assistance and apprenticeship coordinator, will serve as a resource for employers throughout eastern Oregon.
A sometimes-overlooked service offered by BOLI is technical assistance that is available to employers.
Employment law is ever-changing, and BOLI is available to help navigate those laws and get questions answered.
A recent email received by BOLI states, “Keeping up to date on employment laws and best practices is a critical part of steering your organization clear of civil rights and wage and hour pitfalls.”
“I will be traveling throughout Eastern Oregon to meet with a variety of individuals, organizations, and employers to discuss the technical assistance we can provide as well as opportunities that exist locally through apprenticeship programs,” said Rodriguez. “In addition, in approximately a month, BOLI will once again offer in-person employer training. Currently, they are being held virtually.”
Rodriguez role does not involve compliance. Rather, she helps employers avoid potential employment law infractions and penalties by providing useful information and tools on the front end and while navigating various employer processes.
Employers are encouraged to visit the BOLI website at https://www.oregon.gov/boli/pages/index.aspx to learn about training opportunities. If a topic you are interested in is not listed on the website, contact BOLI. Trainings can be customized to meet the specific needs of a business.
BOLI has recently expanded the training schedule through June.
Information about creating or locating an apprenticeship opportunity and other important related information can also be found on the BOLI website https://www.oregon.gov/boli or by contacting Rodriguez.
I encourage all employers and human resource managers to take advantage of the technical assistance training opportunities. Give Karlee a call today to learn more.
Greg Smith is the director of Malheur County Economic Development. He may be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914.
