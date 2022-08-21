Frozen treats coming to a neighborhood near you

ONTARIO — In the mood for a sweet treat?
Just listen for the music of the ice cream truck rolling through your neighborhood with its distinct Pied-Piper-esque melodies announcing the arrival of cold goodies on a hot day.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
ONTARIO — In the mood for a sweet treat?
Just listen for the music of the ice cream truck rolling through your neighborhood with its distinct Pied-Piper-esque melodies announcing the arrival of cold goodies on a hot day.
Sweet Nellie’s is the name of the local business slowly sauntering through residential areas offering all manner of frozen confection. The selections include everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Angry Birds and Teen Titans Go! to more traditional selections like chocolate-dipped ice cream bars and ice cream sandwiches.
The menu of frozen delights is featured on the outside of the van in bright colors complete with a picture of what the treat looks like because visuals can be helpful for the more indecisive customer.
Owner Katherine Brown explained that the business just started this past April explaining how she had the desire to start a business in the community, but wanted it to be “something fun” and decided to go with an ice cream truck.
“We try and make it through all the neighborhoods,” said Brown, who went on to describe the customers that follow behind the truck saying, “You gotta look out for the runners. The ones that run behind.”
She that it’s always nice to see the customers when they come out to get their favorite frozen sweet.
Brown said that their ice cream adventures take them all over Ontario, Nyssa and Vale with repeat customers.
“We know exactly what they want. Or they get different stuff each time,” she said.
Brown said that she had heard that there was an ice cream truck years ago in the community, but didn’t know much beyond that one operated in Ontario and the surrounding areas.
What are the most popular items that are sold out of the Sweet Nellie’s truck?
Brown said that the Warheads Bomb Pops (which this reporter sampled) are the most popular with the bubble gum ice cream bars and SpongeBob Squarepants being the other notably in-demand items.
“Everybody like the Warheads,” she remarked.
Octavio Garcia is the smiling man in the ice cream van that greets all of the customers and he knows exactly what each of these treats are by name when they’re ordered.
Brown said that because it is getting darker sooner, they have to stop selling around 9 p.m.
“It’s less time to sell, but we’re here,” she said, “Watch for us in your neighborhood.”
Sweet Nellie’s is also available for booking special events, including birthday parties.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.