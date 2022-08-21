Frozen treats coming to a neighborhood near you

Javier Garcia and Katherine Brown serve up a treat to a customer on Friday out of their Sweet Nellie’s van. The couple was looking to start a business and have it be something fun, when they purchased the van.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — In the mood for a sweet treat?

Just listen for the music of the ice cream truck rolling through your neighborhood with its distinct Pied-Piper-esque melodies announcing the arrival of cold goodies on a hot day.



