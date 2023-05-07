Foundation receives $5K grant from Ash Grove Foundation

Senior Staff from Ash Grove Cement Company pose for a photo with TVCC representatives for the $5,000 grant award from the Ash Grove Foundation to support the new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center. Pictured, from left, are Maintenance Planner Luke Folke, Plant Manager Phillip Teintze, TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda, Maintenance Manager Casey Blackburn, TVCC President Dana Young, and Ben Merrill, dean of Career Technical Education
ONTARIO — The TVCC Foundation is a recipient of a $5000 grant award from the Ash Grove Foundation for the construction of the future Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center, according to a news release on Friday.
Ash Grove, a CRH Company, is a leader and pioneer in the cement industry. In 2021, Ash Grove shipped 14.3 million tons of cement from twelve cement plants and its network of terminals located throughout the Midwest, Texas, and the Western United State. One of the 12 cement plants is located about 46 miles northwest of Ontario in Durkee.
Cathy Yasuda, executive director for the TVCC Foundation, said Ash Grove Cement Company the Sunderland Foundation have been generous partners with the college over the past several years. The Sunderland Foundation supports brick and mortar projects for nonprofits in the areas where Ash Grove has traditionally operated.
“We are grateful for the investment from the Sunderland Foundation and Ash Grove with two our last major projects that includes the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center and the Florence Findley Career & Technical Education Center," Yasuda said. "Now they have stepped up again to help build our new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center."
