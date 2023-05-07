Foundation receives $5K grant from Ash Grove Foundation

Senior Staff from Ash Grove Cement Company pose for a photo with TVCC representatives for the $5,000 grant award from the Ash Grove Foundation to support the new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center. Pictured, from left, are Maintenance Planner Luke Folke, Plant Manager Phillip Teintze, TVCC Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda, Maintenance Manager Casey Blackburn, TVCC President Dana Young, and Ben Merrill, dean of Career Technical Education

 Submitted photo

Submitted information

ONTARIO — The TVCC Foundation is a recipient of a $5000 grant award from the Ash Grove Foundation for the construction of the future Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center, according to a news release on Friday.



