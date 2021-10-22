PORTLAND — Opportunities are available for Oregon farmers, ranchers and forest owners to perform voluntary conservation activities on their privately-owned land with financial assistance from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

NRCS Oregon announces a new sign-up deadline for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Applicants must apply by Nov. 19 to be considered for the first round of fiscal year 2022 funding.

To apply for EQIP, contact your local USDA Service Center or apply online at farmers.gov.

The Nov. 19 sign-up deadline applies to the following EQIP funding pools:

General EQIP, Organic EQIP, Seasonal High Tunnel EQIP, On-Farm Energy EQIP, Sage Grouse Initiative EQIP, Animal Feeding Operation Initiative, Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Initiative, Regional Conservation Partnership Program EQIP projects and National Water Quality Initiative, National Air Quality Initiative.

To learn more about EQIP funding opportunities in Oregon and for more information about program eligibility, visit the Oregon EQIP webpage.

To search EQIP funding opportunities specific to each county, visit the NRCS Oregon website at www.or.nrcs.usda.gov and click the “What’s Available in My County?” icon.

Interested applicants can also contact their local USDA Service Center to inquire about EQIP opportunities in their county and to apply for assistance.

