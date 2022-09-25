Dear Dave,

We are ready to start Baby Step 2, and we have about $35,000 in total debt. Our two smallest debts, a credit card and a truck we financed, are both $4,500 right now, and we have a combined income of about $95,000 a year. Since the credit card has a higher interest rate, my wife thinks we should pay it off first. To me, the truck is a necessity, and we should pay it off first for that reason. What do you say?



Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. He’s authored four New York Times best-selling books. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 6 million listeners each week on more than 500 radio stations. Follow Dave on Twitter at @DaveRamsey and on the Web at daveramsey.com.

Tags

Load comments