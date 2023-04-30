Dear Dave,

I plan to buy another investment property with cash in the next year or two. Currently, I have $83,000 sitting in a high-yield savings account at 4% interest. My goal is to save another $50,000 to $70,000 in the upcoming months. Right now, 4% is good, but I want to make sure I’m maximizing my returns. Should I be doing something else with the money?



Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. He’s authored four New York Times best-selling books. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 6 million listeners each week on more than 500 radio stations. Follow Dave on Twitter at @DaveRamsey and on the Web at daveramsey.com.

Tags

Load comments