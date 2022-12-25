Dear Dave,

I’m 32 and a teacher. My house is my only debt, and there’s $55,000 left on my mortgage. My parents always taught my brother and I about saving and being smart with money. The other day, mom and dad offered to pay off the rest of my mortgage by loaning me the money with a very small interest rate. I know you don’t like the idea of mixing money and family, but considering I have a great relationship with my parents, what do you think about this offer?



