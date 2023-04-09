Dear Dave,

I’m thinking more seriously about buying a home in the next year or so. It seems like the housing market has cooled off a bit, so I am also planning to get a secured credit card to help me rebuild my credit score in the meantime. I make $60,000 a year, and I have about $15,000 in debt and $3,100 in savings. Is this a good idea and a good start toward getting my credit back on track and taking control of my finances?



Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. He’s authored four New York Times best-selling books. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 6 million listeners each week on more than 500 radio stations. Follow Dave on Twitter at @DaveRamsey and on the Web at daveramsey.com.

Tags

Load comments