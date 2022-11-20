Dear Dave,

I lost my job a couple of years ago. As a result, I ended up in about $25,000 of debt through credit cards and a consolidation loan. Now I have a great job making more than I’ve ever made before, plus a car loan for about $13,000. The older debts went to collections, but I’m not being hounded by collectors at this point. I want to get control of my money and do things the right way, so how should I handle things?



Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. He’s authored four New York Times best-selling books. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 6 million listeners each week on more than 500 radio stations. Follow Dave on Twitter at @DaveRamsey and on the Web at daveramsey.com.

Tags

Load comments