Louis Butler and family

Louis Butler is pictured with his wife, Rachel, and children, Darwin, Liam and Lydia, in Cascais, Portugal in 2021.

 Submitted photo

VALE — There’s no place like home for Vale native Louis Butler. After 24 years traveling the world during his career with the United States Navy, Butler has retired and “dropped anchor” back home to join the law firm Butler & Looney P.C. He enjoyed the opportunity to serve as an active duty Navy lawyer at various commands, afloat and ashore, across the globe but always felt the tide pushing him back to his hometown and family. “We had been looking for a place to settle down and call home for more than twenty years and nine different duty stations, then we realized, there is no better place to raise a family than right here in eastern Oregon.”

As a teenager attending Vale High School, Butler knew he wanted to become a lawyer, like his father, Bob, and oldest brother, David. However, he wasn’t sure what course he would have to navigate to turn that dream into reality. When he earned a prestigious appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, he took a leap of faith and accepted. Shipping off to the Academy was a much different experience from his other friends heading off to college.



