VALE — There’s no place like home for Vale native Louis Butler. After 24 years traveling the world during his career with the United States Navy, Butler has retired and “dropped anchor” back home to join the law firm Butler & Looney P.C. He enjoyed the opportunity to serve as an active duty Navy lawyer at various commands, afloat and ashore, across the globe but always felt the tide pushing him back to his hometown and family. “We had been looking for a place to settle down and call home for more than twenty years and nine different duty stations, then we realized, there is no better place to raise a family than right here in eastern Oregon.”
As a teenager attending Vale High School, Butler knew he wanted to become a lawyer, like his father, Bob, and oldest brother, David. However, he wasn’t sure what course he would have to navigate to turn that dream into reality. When he earned a prestigious appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, he took a leap of faith and accepted. Shipping off to the Academy was a much different experience from his other friends heading off to college.
“I didn’t even have to pack!” recalled Butler. “I remember taking a toothbrush, but I didn’t need it. They issued everything I needed, uniform, boots, underwear, socks, and even a toothbrush.”
They literally took the civilian clothes off his back, shipped them back home and then the education began. The Naval Academy prepares midshipmen for service in the officer corps with a broad academic program, emphasis on military leadership and mandatory athletics.
“That first year, I often wondered what I’d gotten myself into, but I kept my head up and just kept working, like I was raised to do. In the end, it was a phenomenal education and experience. In addition to earning a BS in political science with a minor in Japanese, I got to fly a helicopter, spend three weeks on a fast attack submarine and train for a month with the SEALs.”
After completing the Academy in the top 10% of his class and a six-month deployment to the Persian Gulf on the guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG-69), Butler was selected for the Law Education Program in the Navy JAG Corps. Through that, he earned his juris doctor degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 2008. His first assignment as a JAG was as a prosecuting attorney in Japan, where he tried cases ranging from DUI to aggravated sexual assault. During the disaster relief effort in the wake of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, Butler was forward deployed onboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Tortuga (LSD-46) to provide translation services and legal support. His efforts in Operation Tomodachi led to his selection as the Navy JAG Corps’ Junior Officer of the Year.
Butler spent the next three years as legal advisor to the Submarine Group 9 Admiral in Bangor, Washington.
The Navy then sent Butler to serve as the senior legal advisor to the Commanding Officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74). During his 24-month tour, the ship was at sea for approximately 14 months, which included a 7-month deployment to the South China Sea.
After an arduous sea tour, the Navy rewarded Butler with three years of shore duty in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he served as the legal advisor to the Region Commander.
“From Native Hawaiian land claims to environmental protection, Hawaii is an island paradise with its own unique legal challenges,” said Butler.
He also spent a great deal of time advising the admiral on personnel administrative law and General Courts-Martial processing for sailors charged with felony-level crimes in Hawaii.
For Butler’s final tour, the Navy sent him to Lisbon, Portugal, to serve as the legal advisor to Naval Striking and Support Forces, NATO. It was interesting timing, as hostilities increased in Ukraine and U.S. Naval activities in and around NATO countries regained relevance. Many of his experiences in the Navy legal office prepared him for civilian life as an attorney.
After a whirlwind career exploring the world, Butler felt it was time to retire and give his wife and three children an opportunity to settle down and establish a sense of community.
“We could have gone anywhere,” said Butler, “but Malheur County called me home.”
Being able to join his father and oldest brother at Butler and Looney P.C., the oldest law firm in the county, made for an easy transition from military to civilian life.
“It’s wonderful to have Louis join the firm, he will be a great addition,” said founding partner Bob Butler.
Louis Butler and his family have settled in Nyssa.
“It’s been a change being surrounded by sagebrush again instead of water,” said Butler, “but we know we are in the right place and are excited to start giving back to this great community which gave so much to me growing up.”
The firm is hosting a community barbecue to welcome Butler to the firm. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23, in front of the firm’s office in Vale.
