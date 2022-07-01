CDC moves Malheur County to high COVID-19 community level

ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department issued a news release on Friday, informing the community that the Centers for Disease Control have moved Malheur County into its high COVID-19 community level “due to increases in cases and hospital admissions.”
The news release goes on to state that “test positivity has only increased since February” going on to say how Oregon State University tests Ontario’s wastewater for the presence of “the virus that causes COVID-19” and those viral concentrations “are now as high as they were in January when we had over 1,800 cases reported.”
Malheur County Health Department Director, Sarah Poe, said that the health department “know the case numbers are underreported due to availability of home tests, which are often not reported.” As far as testing goes, the release went on to encourage community members to sign up to “received all three shipments of free COVID-19 home tests.”
Each kit contains “two tests per kit and two kits per shipment” for a total of 12 “free tests for every household.” Test kits can be ordered by visiting covidtests.gov or by phoning (800) 232-0233.
People who do test positive are urged to call the Oregon COVID-19 Support Hotline at (866) 917-8881 or text “OHACOVID” to 61222, “Spanish speaking staff and interpreters are available.” Calling this number can provide patients with information about isolating and quarantining. Additional information about quarantining can be found at the CDC’s website. For those patients who test positive and are at high risk “call 211 or your health-care provider.”
Recommendations from Malheur County residents include the following:
• Primary series vaccines for everyone age 6 months and older;
• Primary series is usually two doses for ages 5 and up. A third dose is recommended for those who are immunocompromised;
• The primary series for age 6 months to 4 years old is 3 doses. No boosters recommended for little peds at this time.
• Boosters for everyone age 5 years and older; and
• 2nd boosters for everyone age 50 and up and those over age 12 who are immunocompromised.
