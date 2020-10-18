Fall has notoriously been a great time to buy a car. Dealers traditionally use this season to make room for incoming new models by discounting their current stock.
But the pandemic has disrupted that cycle. Low inventory and social distancing have shifted vehicle purchases away from car lots and more toward online marketplaces.
You may have noticed lots around the Treasure Valley aren’t as full. That’s the result of a few factors.
Auto manufacturers are still catching up from the COVID standstill they experienced in the spring. Plus, local dealerships were inundated with consumers wanting to spend their stimulus checks on a new vehicle. A growing number of people are also forgoing public transportation or rideshare options and getting personal vehicles as a way of minimizing their health risks.
Those issues have combined to create a supply and demand issue that’s not very favorable for consumers. You simply may not be able to find the make and model you want at a local dealership right now. Negotiating price may also be trickier as dealers are moving inventory fast.
Like with many other products experiencing supply chain issues, consumers are having to virtually connect with new or used vehicles. But buyer beware. Many online platforms are rife with ads for cars, trucks, vans and RVs available at prices likely too good to be true.
Sellers are offering to make third-party delivery arrangements if you pay up front via an escrow account. Unfortunately, neither the car nor the escrow company exists – leaving you without your money or your vehicle. This has resulted in thousands of consumers experiencing monetary losses totaling millions of dollars.
Better Business Bureau has these tips to make your car-buying process a smooth ride:
• Research a trusted seller. Know the reputation of the dealership you are buying from. Read reviews and complaints to learn what other customers have experienced. This is especially important if you are not able to see the car in person.
• Watch out for too good to be true deals. Con artists are notorious for putting up fake ads on third party websites with low prices. They often copy and paste vehicle photos and post them in different cities around the country. • Get a vehicle history report. Check to see if the title is marked “salvaged.” This is especially important right now in the middle of hurricane season to make sure you aren’t getting a car that could potentially have flood damage.
Find more resources to help you make purchasing decisions at bbb.org.
