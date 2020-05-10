ONTARIO — The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board has awarded nine grants totaling $297,930 to support education, workforce and economic development, in the border region of Malheur County, generating $348,943 in matching contributions from the grant recipients.
These were the first round of grants awarded by the Border Board from the the Border Fund, set up during the 2017 Oregon Legislature, with the goal of addressing economic issues in Malheur County.
Those awarded a Education and Workforce Training grants include Four Rivers Community School for a fabrication lab, $15,000; Frontier STEM HUB/Oregon State University Extension’s Internships and Mobile Maker Fabrication Lab, $34,555; Nyssa High School’s welding project, $43,183; Vale High School’s equipment upgrades for its automotive program, $30,000; and Treasure Valley Community College for increasing workforce readiness, $100,000.
The education and workforce training grant is designed to provide programs, equipment and facility upgrades that meet with identified industry standards according to Shawna Peterson, board chairwoman.
The Scott Fairley Memorial Edge Grants are open to private all local residents, landowners, public and private entities, nonprofits and community groups to apply for a maximum $25,000 to support creative ways and solutions to enhance the local economy.
The first recipients for those were Adrian 2040’s Feasibility Study for re-packing services project, Launch Nyssa Career Services program, Nyssa Chamber of Commerce, Nyssa Renewal Project and a Drip Tape Recycling Program by Red Rocks Ag Products.
The next grant cycle will include the Ready Workforce Mobilization grant and the Community Improvement Planning grant, which will be open for applications Aug. 1 to Sept. 30. The two Community Planning grant requests in the first cycle were not accepted by the board and the applicants were invited to resubmit.
Two loan programs set up by the Border Board are open for applications with a deadline of Friday.
They are the Infrastructure Revolving Loan Program, designed to attract new residential, commercial or industrial development, and the Industrial Land Certification Loan Program designed to assist landowners in the process to have their properties as certified shovel-ready for development.
