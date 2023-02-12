BBB advises: Tips to surviving Valentine’s Day

Broken hearts. Lonely hearts. Coupled hearts. Valentine’s day brings up a variety of feelings and emotions for most. Some say it’s romantic, some say it’s nonsense, but experts say it’s a multibillion-dollar holiday. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $23.9 billion last year, with the average person spending $175 on gifts such as flowers, candy, jewelry, and an evening out. Unsurprisingly, con artists want a piece of the V-Day action.

Better Business Bureau received more than 6,000 complaints against the floral and jewelry industries over the past year. For those looking to purchase a token of affection for a loved one, protect your heart and wallet with these tips:



Rebecca Barr is Boise Marketplace Manager of the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, serving the Snake River Region from Ontario to Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, visit bbb.org or call (800) 218-1001.

Tags

Load comments