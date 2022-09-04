Purchase Access

Pilot strikes, labor shortages and high travel demand have all contributed to a summer of chaos for the flight industry. On average, one out of five flights have experienced delays and over 116,000 flights have been canceled so far in 2022, according to FlightAware data. As airlines continue to try to accommodate stranded passengers, the Better Business Bureau provides guidance to travelers who may be seeking compensation and refunds for cancellations.

When are consumers entitled to a refund after a flight delay or cancellation?



Rebecca Barr is Boise Marketplace Manager of the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, serving the Snake River Region from Ontario to Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, visit bbb.org or call (800) 218-1001.

