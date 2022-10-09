Tactics used by scammers have drastically shifted during the past several years, according to a new report published by the Better Business Bureau. During the same period, scams perpetrated via phone dropped 42%.

Released this week, Start With Trust® Online: BBB Online Scams Report, is based on two sets of data. The BBB analyzed data of more than 300,000 reports submitted to BBB Scam TrackerSM between 2015 and 2022 and conducted survey research in July 2022.



Rebecca Barr is Boise Marketplace Manager of the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, serving the Snake River Region from Ontario to Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, visit bbb.org or call (800) 218-1001.

